Huawei and industry partners release 5G White Paper

In collaboration with the industry partners, Huawei has recently published a white paper titled ‘5G-Advanced Technology Evolution from a Network Perspective — Towards a New Era of Intelligent Connect X’ to provide guidelines that will help promote 5G technologies and develop a sustainable 5G industry, according to a press release.

Duan Xiaodong (Vice President of China Mobile Research Institute), Liu Hong (Head of Technology at Greater China, GSMA), Richard Liu (President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line) and Harri Holma (Fellow and Chief Advisor of Radio Systems, Nokia) were present at the release ceremony and delivered keynote speeches.