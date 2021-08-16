Huawei and industry partners release 5G White Paper

3GPP has officially announced 5.5G as the second phase of 5G and named it 5G-Advanced with an aim to derive greater social and economic value from 5G. Industry partners composed this white paper to clarify the requirements and technologies for its evolution from 5G and expedite its development on networks, said the release.
5G is essential for upgrading service experience and fueling digital and intelligent transformation of industries. And the core network plays a pivotal role in 5G-Advanced network evolution. So, it is important to develop 5G core network architecture and technologies in line with the business models.
To enhance network capabilities and meet ever-diversifying service requirements, 5G-Advanced will evolve both 5G architecture and technology. 5G-Advanced network architecture will facilitate cloud-network and computing-network synergies in better ways. Moreover, 5G-Advanced technologies will expand the application of AI, allow convergence of different RATs and different types of networks for unified support and enable tailored network services.
This white paper will serve as a valuable reference for 5G-Advanced development. Huawei is eager to figure out a solution with industry partners to ignite 5G development, and build a fruitful 5G industry, said the press release.