Huawei recognised as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice

For the first time, Gartner, an Information Technology research and consultancy company, has categorized WAN edge infrastructure vendors into four quadrants based on User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Rating. Huawei received a 100 per cent score in Willingness to Recommend and scored the highest overall rating of 4.9/5 stars.
"Huawei has always been instrumental to the growth of ICT infrastructure and we’re thrilled to see all enterprise customers’ trust in our SD-WAN solution. This is a testament to Huawei’s longstanding dedication and outstanding market performance in the SD-WAN field," said George Lin, President of Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd.
"Going forward we will keep innovating, provide faster, more stable, and smarter network connectivity, and help enterprises to accelerate digital transformation with our SD-WAN solution featuring better user experience."
Huawei is an established player in the SD-WAN market, having served over thousands of customers around the world, including in Italy, Spain, Japan, Thailand, Mexico, and China.