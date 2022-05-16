Huawei recognised as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice

Huawei has recently been recognised as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure, receiving this distinction for the third consecutive year.

Huawei SD-WAN is also named the “Customers’ Choice” in three categories: Midsize Enterprise, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), in the Voice of the Customer report.

As of 31 December 2021, customers across various industries, such as finance, manufacturing, and services, had comprehensively reviewed WAN edge infrastructure products and solutions from multiple vendors in terms of product functionality, deployment, O&M, and service support.

According to the Voice of the Customer report, Huawei SD-WAN received a total of 102 reviews and an overall rating of 4.9/5 stars from customers across industries around the globe.