Corporate

Huawei recognised as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Huawei has recently been recognised as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure, receiving this distinction for the third consecutive year.

Huawei SD-WAN is also named the “Customers’ Choice” in three categories: Midsize Enterprise, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), in the Voice of the Customer report.

As of 31 December 2021, customers across various industries, such as finance, manufacturing, and services, had comprehensively reviewed WAN edge infrastructure products and solutions from multiple vendors in terms of product functionality, deployment, O&M, and service support.

According to the Voice of the Customer report, Huawei SD-WAN received a total of 102 reviews and an overall rating of 4.9/5 stars from customers across industries around the globe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

For the first time, Gartner, an Information Technology research and consultancy company, has categorized WAN edge infrastructure vendors into four quadrants based on User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Rating. Huawei received a 100 per cent score in Willingness to Recommend and scored the highest overall rating of 4.9/5 stars.

Advertisement

"Huawei has always been instrumental to the growth of ICT infrastructure and we’re thrilled to see all enterprise customers’ trust in our SD-WAN solution. This is a testament to Huawei’s longstanding dedication and outstanding market performance in the SD-WAN field," said George Lin, President of Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd.

"Going forward we will keep innovating, provide faster, more stable, and smarter network connectivity, and help enterprises to accelerate digital transformation with our SD-WAN solution featuring better user experience."

Huawei is an established player in the SD-WAN market, having served over thousands of customers around the world, including in Italy, Spain, Japan, Thailand, Mexico, and China.

Read more from Corporate
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement