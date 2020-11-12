ICT division, Huawei to launch four ICT programmes

Huawei, in partnership with Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA), is going to launch four ICT programmes with the vision to accelerate the growth of the ICT industry and to facilitate ICT talents in Bangladesh.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday between these three parties at BCC Auditorium in the capital’s Agargaon in this end.
The core purpose of the MoU is to initiate four programmes namely ‘Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020’, ‘ICT Joint Innovation Center’, ‘Huawei ICT Academy’, and ‘Curating Bangladeshi Startups’, says a press release.
Among all the programmes, the ‘Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020’ will start from December.
Among these projects, BCC will be working together with Huawei on Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020, ICT Joint Innovation Center, and Curating Bangladeshi Startups. Huawei ICT Academy will be conducted by BHTPA and Huawei. The responsible parties will be managing these projects for at least three years from the days of its inauguration, the press release adds.
Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony as chief guest, state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said , “All of our initiatives and projects are focusing on youth, ICT and employment. This agreement will be able to provide proper training to the young students, our researchers, and our innovators at the university level.”
He also hoped that the agreement would be able to bridge the gap between industry and academia.
Zhang Zhengjun, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said, “Our programmes will motivate the youth of Bangladesh to excel in the ICT field, which will ultimately help Bangladesh fulfill the vision of Digital Bangladesh.”
Managing director of BHTPA Hosne Ara Begum, senior secretary of ICT division N M Zeaul Alam, executive director of BCC Parthapratim Deb, among others, were present.
Leveraging ICT for Growth, Employment and Governance (LICT) project director Md Rezaul Karim presided over the event.