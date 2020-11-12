ICT division, Huawei to launch four ICT programmes

Huawei, in partnership with Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA), is going to launch four ICT programmes with the vision to accelerate the growth of the ICT industry and to facilitate ICT talents in Bangladesh.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday between these three parties at BCC Auditorium in the capital’s Agargaon in this end.

The core purpose of the MoU is to initiate four programmes namely ‘Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020’, ‘ICT Joint Innovation Center’, ‘Huawei ICT Academy’, and ‘Curating Bangladeshi Startups’, says a press release.

Among all the programmes, the ‘Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020’ will start from December.