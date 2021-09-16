Infobip adds Viber, Email and SMS to LankaBangla Finance's customer communication channels

Rahad Hossain, Country Manager of Infobip, Bangladesh, commented on this partnership, "We look forward to working closely with LankaBangla Finance and seek to provide an exciting proposition with the enhanced customer experience and connectivity for their enterprise. We believe with Viber, SMS and Email options, and they can widen the scope of easy and convenient communication avenues for their customers."
"The fusion of LankaBangla Finance with Infobip's services will help us accelerate our digital transformation and enhance the products and services we offer," says Khurshed Alam, Head of Retail Business of LankaBangla Finance. "We believe better connectivity and fast, personalized and engaging communication channels can help foster the customer's confidence in our services."
Over the past few years, financial services have evolved at breakneck speed with a surge in demand for consumer-driven omnichannel services. Today the consumer has more options in the way they transact with financial institutions than ever before. On the other hand, financial institutions are bridging the online/offline divide by improving the overall customer experience with a digital-first approach. So, whether you use an online app or go physically to the branch, personalized customer service is key to the betterment of every financial service across any channel today.
Founded in Croatia in 2006, Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected customer experiences across all stages of the customer journey at scale, with easy and contextualized interactions over customers’ preferred channels. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 70+ offices on six continents with 3.2K+ employees offering natively built technology with the capacity to reach over 8+ billion mobile presenting a standardized product offering to the market devices and ‘things’ in 190+ countries connected to over 700+ telecom networks.
LankaBangla Finance Limited (LBFL) started its journey in 1997 as a joint-venture financial institution with an international collaboration holding a 'customer centric approach’ in its work DNA. Now LankaBangla is the country’s leading provider of integrated financial services that includes corporate financial services, retail financial services, SME, stock brokerage, corporate advisory, investment and wealth management services. LBFL is the only financial institution that operates Mastercard and VISA. In 2006 LankaBangla has been listed in both DSE & CSE in Bangladesh.