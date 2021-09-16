Infobip adds Viber, Email and SMS to LankaBangla Finance's customer communication channels

Global cloud communications platform provider, Infobip has recently inked a deal with Bangladesh's leading integrated financial service provider, LankaBangla Finance Limited, on 16 September 2021 in the presence of Khurshed Alam, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Business of LankaBangla Finance Limited and Rahad Hossain, Country Manager of Infobip, Bangladesh.

With the help of Infobip's CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) solutions, LankaBangla Finance Limited will deliver a fast, secure, and personalised one-on-one experience to their customers. Along with Viber's variety of interactive media messaging options, Infobip will provide email solutions to deliver rich and impactful marketing and transactional communication. With better connectivity through SMS notifications, LankaBangla Finance can strengthen its communication channels and seamlessly connect with its customers anywhere in the world. In turn, customers can experience improved, hassle-free access to the financial institution from the comfort of their homes.