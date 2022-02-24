Infobip holds webinar on “Omnichannel Approach for Cost-effective Business and Enhanced CX”

Following that, Infobip held a live fireside chat with Mahmudul Hasan, Digital Transformation Specialist, LankaBangla Finance Limited, in which he revealed how LankaBangla navigated the pandemic in terms of customer expectations and service delivery. He also highlighted how Infobip’s omnichannel solutions have been helpful in boosting customer engagement for the company.
The session concluded with a panel discussion on “Jumpstarting Omnichannel Journey for a Connected Customer Experience”. The panelists shared their perspective on the necessity of customer journey mapping-based communication strategy in light of rapidly changing customer behavior and consumption pattern, leading to a discussion on robust customer engagement model. Their discussion also shed light on the best practices of industry-specific customer experience that are also cost-effective. To summarise, the entire discussion was a real eye-opener for the audience and showed them how to overcome the challenges of a disconnected customer experience by implementing a seamless omnichannel approach and strategy. This discussion featured Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer, Nagad and G M Kamrul Hassan, CEO, Sindabad.com.