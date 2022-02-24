Infobip holds webinar on “Omnichannel Approach for Cost-effective Business and Enhanced CX”

Infobip, a global cloud communication company and a leader in omnichannel engagement, hosted an exclusive live webinar on the omnichannel approach for cost-effective business and enhanced customer experience (CX) in association with Brand Practitionars Bangladesh (BPB) and in partnership with Think Art. The event brought together industry leaders from Bangladesh across sectors including BFSI, Retail & e-commerce, FMCG, and Digital Natives.

The virtual forum began with a presentation by Arif Hossain, Enterprise Presales Engineer, Infobip Bangladesh. He focused on the common customer experience challenges those businesses confront across industries. Arif also demonstrated how integrating Infobip’s Cloud Contact Center ‘Conversations’ and AI-Based Chatbot solutions ‘Answers’ with FB messenger and live chat can help enterprises provide their customers with the best omnichannel experience.