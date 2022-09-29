realme with Apeiruss hunt for the next star rapper!

Apeiruss consists of brothers Sheikh Shafi Mahmud and Sheikh Saami Mahmud, who are EDM music producers, composers, and DJs. They have worked with many Bollywood artists such as Mika Singh (ISHQAM- an international hit song with 200+ million views), Armaan Malik, Amaal Malik and worked for labels like Sony Music India, Saregama, T-Series many more. They have also produced music for films like Baar Baar Dekho, Kapoor & Sons and many others.

Earlier, realme featured another youth icon hip-hop artist Black Zang as one who chased his dreams and dared to explore beyond conventional career options. This time, realme is preparing to hopefully present the industry with a promising new rap sensation through hustling rap battles!

realme is a youth brand and it has always supported activities which is popular among the youth. Rap and Hip hop is still very new for Bangladesh since there are a handful of prominent artists from that genre locally. realme believes this contest will be a good platform for growing rap and hip-hop artists who wants to showcase their talents.