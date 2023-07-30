Pathao receives employment catalyst award

Since its inception in 2015, Pathao has created more than 500,000 jobs in Bangladesh through its market-leading ride-hailing, food delivery and e-commerce logistics businesses, says a press release.

“Pathao is a homegrown champion of technology and innovation, that has catalysed self-employment opportunities for the youth of Bangladesh. We are honored to receive this award, as a recognition of our efforts towards empowering people as they strive to improve their lives,” said Fahim Ahmed.

With operations in Nepal and Bangladesh, Pathao is currently serving more than 10 million consumers, daily earners and small businesses.