BRAC Bank holds awareness programme on ‘Cashless Bangladesh’
BRAC Bank held an awareness programme regarding ‘Cashless Bangladesh’ initiative by the Bangladesh Bank in Barishal on 4 June 2024, stated a press release.
The session was organised to disseminate the message of cashless transaction initiative of Bangladesh Bank and its positive impact on the society.
Jahirul Islam, joint director of Bangladesh Bank in Barishal Region attended the programme as the Chief Guest.
Acting regional head of the SME banking division Nazmul Haq, cluster manager of the bank’s south Bengal region, distribution network Bipul Krishna Karmaker and senior officials were present at the session.
At the event, the Bangladesh Bank official asked the bankers to educate and encourage customers for using Bangla QR transactions. This QR-based transaction would help make a ‘cashless Bangladesh’, said he.
All officials of the branch and SME banking office of the Barishal region were present in the programme.