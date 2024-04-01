BRAC Bank hosts all-women entrepreneur product fair ‘TARA Uddokta Mela 2024’
BRAC Bank hosted a two-day exposition to promote locally made products by women entrepreneurs and create a market for their 'Made in Bangladesh' products.
Eighty-five female business owners from across the country showcased Bangladeshi products at the exposition, 'TARA Uddokta Mela 2024'. In this fair, most of the women entrepreneurs are involved in manufacturing sector who play great contribution in promoting this country’s heritage. After the grand success of previous year’s TARA Uddokta Fair, the bank is hosting this fair for the second time where women entrepreneurs exhibit their diverse range of products by setting up stalls without any cost.
Nurun Nahar, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank, formally inaugurated the fair as the chief guest at the Aloki Convention Center on Gulshan-Tejgaon Link Road in Dhaka on 26 March.
Dr. Masudur Rahman, Chairman of SME Foundation, and Farzanah Chowdhury, Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance Company, attended the ceremony as special guests. Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, and Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and head of SME Banking at BRAC Bank, were also present.
The exhibition was open to the public from 10:00AM to 10:00PM during 26-27 March.
The 85 promising women entrepreneurs are displaying a diverse range of Bangladeshi made products, including boutiques, hand-stitched clothing, handmade crafts, clay and jute items, processed leather goods, Jamdani and Moslin attire, foods, organic skincare items, and bamboo and rattan items. Additionally, the fair is catering other special features such as Iftar and Dinner food court, Hawai Mithai for visitors, mehedi utshab, a bioscope for young generations, free mental wellbeing sessions and free checkup etc.
BRAC Bank provided technological support to enable digital payments, such as QR Code-based payments, to bring the women entrepreneurs into a digital ecosystem that facilitates cashless transaction. In the fair, the customers received a discount of up to 15% on any product purchase through QR payment.
The exhibition provided a platform for women entrepreneurs to promote their traditional products and showcase their creativity through product innovation while keeping the country's heritage intact. The event also enabled the exhibitors to increase sales and reach new customers amid the ongoing Eid shopping spree.
Commenting on the exhibition, the bank's Managing Director & CEO Selim RF Hussain said, "As a partner of progress, the bank helps women entrepreneurs realize their full potential. With this TARA Uddokta Mela, entrepreneurs can preserve traditional products immersed in the country's culture and heritage. We plan to do many more such fairs annually for products of women entrepreneurs nationwide. Holding this fair shows our strong commitment to women entrepreneurs in the country."