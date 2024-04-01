BRAC Bank hosts all-women entrepreneur product fair ‘TARA Uddokta Mela 2024’

Nurun Nahar, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank, formally inaugurated the fair as the chief guest at the Aloki Convention Center on Gulshan-Tejgaon Link Road in Dhaka on 26 March.

Dr. Masudur Rahman, Chairman of SME Foundation, and Farzanah Chowdhury, Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance Company, attended the ceremony as special guests. Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, and Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and head of SME Banking at BRAC Bank, were also present.

The exhibition was open to the public from 10:00AM to 10:00PM during 26-27 March.

The 85 promising women entrepreneurs are displaying a diverse range of Bangladeshi made products, including boutiques, hand-stitched clothing, handmade crafts, clay and jute items, processed leather goods, Jamdani and Moslin attire, foods, organic skincare items, and bamboo and rattan items. Additionally, the fair is catering other special features such as Iftar and Dinner food court, Hawai Mithai for visitors, mehedi utshab, a bioscope for young generations, free mental wellbeing sessions and free checkup etc.