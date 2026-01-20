AkijBashir group signs strategic MoU with Envisio Group

Both companies will collaborate on marketing initiatives and leverage each other’s brand presence to reach new customers, strengthening both companies’ positions in the competitive building materials sector.

Khourshed Alam expressed, “This collaboration aligns with our goal to deliver world-class building materials and enrich modern living experiences for our customers across Bangladesh, while reinforcing our commitment to innovation and excellence.”

Alhaj Md Mazharul Islam, chairman of Envisio Group, added, “This collaboration with AkijBashir Group allows us to provide our customers with an even broader selection of top-tier products, enriching their living spaces with quality and sophistication.”

Notable attendees from the AkijBashir Group included Mohammed Ashraful Haque, head of sales at Akij Ceramics, Bishwajit Paul, head of sales at ROSA Sanitaryware, and Abduhu Sufi, head of sales at AkijBashir Glass, along with other senior team members from both organisations, who were also present to witness the signing.

The alliance marks a new chapter for both organisations, united in their pursuit to shape elegant, sustainable, and inspiring spaces—Beyond Tomorrow.