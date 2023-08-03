Banglalink Youth Fest 2023 launched

Banglalink, a digital communications service provider in Bangladesh, has launched the ‘Banglalink Youth Fest 2023’ initiative aimed at inspiring Bangladeshi youth to embrace technology and digital innovation as a means of self-development.
In line with the Government’s ‘Smart Bangladesh’ vision, Banglalink is striving to achieve widespread technology adoption across the country through this youth-oriented initiative. This program enables youngsters with digital assets across 115 university campuses across Bangladesh. Students have the unique opportunity to experience and learn how the Digital products of Banglalink, including MyBL Super-app, Applink, and Toffee, can uplift their skills and lifestyle.
They can upskill themselves through engaging and career counseling sessions designed to be interactive and immersive, which provide them with hands-on learning experiences and prepare them for their careers ahead. They can also experience the Fastest 4G with Interactive gaming and other products. The sessions are followed by concerts to create a dynamic and enriching environment for students to unwind and connect with their peers.
Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, said, “We believe in leveraging the immense potential of our youth to achieve social and economic advancement. Along with creating diverse opportunities for the youth within our organization, we strive to empower the Bangladeshi youth at large through various programs. Through Banglalink Youth Fes, we aspire to reach the next level of this endeavor by encouraging youngsters across the country to be more tech-competent and future-ready.”
Banglalink aims to continue its role as a youth-enabler through the implementation of innovative and inclusive digital empowerment projects.