JP Morgan Chase confers '2021 STP Quality Recognition Award' to BRAC Bank

The US financial heavyweight, JP Morgan Chase, has conferred ‘2021 STP Quality Recognition Award’ in four categories to BRAC Bank.

The Dhaka-based commercial bank has been recognised with the 2021 STP Quality Recognition Award in recognition of the bank’s operational excellence in Straight-Through-Processing (STP) rate for funds transfers.

BRAC Bank has been honored in four different categories this year making it the only local bank to have achieved the quadruple accolade. This came on the heels of earning the award in two categories for four consecutive years.