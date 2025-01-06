foodpanda to deliver from 100 CP Five Star outlets

Food lovers can now order from CP Five Star outlets via the foodpanda app, following a recent partnership agreement between the country's leading online food and grocery delivery platform and the fast-food franchise CP Five Star, said a press release.

Initially, foodpanda customers can order from 100 CP outlets across the country, out of the total 370 locations. The number of participating outlets will expand gradually. Customers will also enjoy exclusive discounts and special offers as part of this partnership.