foodpanda to deliver from 100 CP Five Star outlets
Food lovers can now order from CP Five Star outlets via the foodpanda app, following a recent partnership agreement between the country's leading online food and grocery delivery platform and the fast-food franchise CP Five Star, said a press release.
Initially, foodpanda customers can order from 100 CP outlets across the country, out of the total 370 locations. The number of participating outlets will expand gradually. Customers will also enjoy exclusive discounts and special offers as part of this partnership.
The signing ceremony held at foodpanda’s headquarters was attended by Finance Director Jamal Yusuf Zuberi, Head of Sales, Md. Sirajul Haque, Field Sales Lead Sk. Tanim Saker, and Field Sales Specialist Md. Shahed Hossain of foodpanda and Vice President Surachai Ratanasuwan, Deputy Manager of Food Business Norrapat Pongprot, General Manager Md. Moazzem Hossain, and Senior Manager of Trade Marketing Md. Emdad of CP Five Star.
Speaking on the occasion, foodpanda’s Finance Director, Jamal Yusuf Zuberi, said, “Over the years, CP Five Star has won the hearts of millions with its extensive presence and affordable meals. Now, with foodpanda, ordering CP Five Star items has never been more convenient. We look forward to a successful partnership moving forward.”