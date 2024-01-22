InterContinental Dhaka signs MoU with Smart Bangladesh Network

At the event, four differently abled colleagues (DAC) who were recently recruited by InterContinental Dhaka as part of the Diversity and Inclusion initiative were introduced before the guests.

InterContinental Dhaka, owned by Bangladesh Services Limited, has been implementing various sustainability measures and is now introducing the concept of ‘Sustainable Hospitality’ creating best practices that can easily be adopted by the hospitality and tourism industry in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Smart Bangladesh Network has been launched as the catalyst in coordination with the government and private sector stakeholders of Bangladesh to facilitate the roadmap for Smart Bangladesh vision 2041 and Delta Plan 2100.