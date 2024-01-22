InterContinental Dhaka signs MoU with Smart Bangladesh Network
InterContinental Dhaka recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Smart Bangladesh Network (SBN), stated a press release.
Under the MoU, InterContinental Dhaka and Smart Bangladesh Network will collaborate towards a common goal and focus on sustainability projects as well as initiatives that support Sustainable Hospitality in Bangladesh.
The signing ceremony took place at InterContinental Dhaka in the presence of Md Abul Kalam Azad (Member of Parliament from Jamalpur 5 constituency, co-chairman of Smart Bangladesh Network and vice chairman of iDEA Foundation).
Among others Smart Bangladesh Network executive members Md Monzurul Islam, Manik Mahmud and Sajid Mahbub, Bangladesh Services Limited officials Mohammad Atiqur Rahaman (managing director), SM Tarikul Islam (company secretary) and general manager of InterContinental Dhaka Ashwani Nayar along with other officials of the participating organisations were present as well.
At the event, four differently abled colleagues (DAC) who were recently recruited by InterContinental Dhaka as part of the Diversity and Inclusion initiative were introduced before the guests.
InterContinental Dhaka, owned by Bangladesh Services Limited, has been implementing various sustainability measures and is now introducing the concept of ‘Sustainable Hospitality’ creating best practices that can easily be adopted by the hospitality and tourism industry in Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, Smart Bangladesh Network has been launched as the catalyst in coordination with the government and private sector stakeholders of Bangladesh to facilitate the roadmap for Smart Bangladesh vision 2041 and Delta Plan 2100.