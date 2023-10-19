Hotel InterContinental, its General Manager Wins SATA 2023 award

InterContinental Dhaka and its general manager Ashwani Nayar has won the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2023.

At the Award Ceremony, InterContinental Dhaka was recognised as the Leading Luxury Hotel and leading convention centre in Bangladesh and received the ‘Silver Award’ in the South Asia region.

Besides, Hotel InterContinental general manager Ashwani Nayar received the Gold Award and was recognised as South Asia’s Best general manager for his exemplary contribution.

“These awards are a testament of our commitment and determination to provide the best service and experience for our guests. We are humbled and honoured to receive these accolades from South Asian Tourism Awards. I’m truly privileged to accept and handover the awards to their true recipients - Team InterContinental Dhaka,” said Ashwani Nayar.

SATA is one of the most prestigious awards that recognises and celebrates excellence in the travel and tourism industry across South Asia, with winners being selected by a panel of experts and industry professionals. SATA has also been endorsed by over 18 International and government agencies for its work to elevate tourism and hospitality in the region.