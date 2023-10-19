bKash trains artisans of Ayesha Abed Foundation for efficient digital transaction

bKash, the country’s largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider, as part of its awareness drive for safe digital transactions and avoiding risk of fraud, trained over five thousand artisans of Ayesha Abed Foundation.

The training workshop also facilitated artisans to learn about safe use of MFS to bring more efficiency and freedom in everyday transactions. bKash organised 163 such sessions across the country with Ayesha Abed Foundation to safeguard artisans’ hard-earned money, reads a press release.

The Ayesha Abed Foundation has been disbursing wages of its artisans through bKash for quite a while. The artisans were sensitised so that they don’t fall victim of fraudulent activities and fraudsters can’t lure, intimidate or apply any trick to take away PIN of their MFS account or OTP received in phone.