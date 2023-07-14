Huawei introduces innovative solutions of IntelligentCore at MWC Shanghai 2023

Huawei has recently brought in four innovative practices of IntelligentCore during the Huawei Product and Solution Innovation Launch conference held at MWC Shanghai 2023 to help operators on many fronts and fast-track 5G business success, stated a press release.
MWC Shanghai 2023 was held from 28 to 30 June in Shanghai, China, where Huawei showcased its products and solutions. Experts at the event talked about different pertinent issues such as speeding up 5G prosperity, striding towards the 5.5G era, and intelligent digital transformation, which will support countless industries as they move towards an intelligent world.
President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line George Gao said at the conference, “Operators have shifted their focus on 5G networks from construction to operations. However, at this juncture, they are facing the challenges of inadequate network flexibility, homogenous user experiences, and stale applications.”
“To help operators navigate through these challenges, Huawei creatively introduced intelligence into core networks, and on top of this, carried out an array of innovative practices together with operators. In doing so, Huawei helped operators effectively improve user experiences and better monetize services,” Gao added.
Huawei's IntelligentCore practices have upgraded the 5G core networks from four aspects.
Firstly, they upgraded from voice-only operations to content operations. Huawei adopts an intelligent media engine to empower the New Calling solution.
With this, Huawei helped China Mobile develop a batch of New Calling services, which deliver 20 to 30 per cent higher performance than the industry average and reduce the artifact and frame freezing rate to less than 0.5 per cent. One of the key benefits of this is that users can obtain richer content during calling and enjoy an exceptional communication experience.
Secondly, they upgraded from homogeneous 2D to distinctive 3D. Powered by an intelligent 2D-to-3D conversion engine, Huawei's Vivision solution significantly reduces the costs in producing 3D videos. Zhejiang Mobile was the first to adopt this solution and has successfully utilised it to automatically convert over one hundred 2D movies into 3D.
Thirdly, they moved from traffic monetisation to experience monetisation. With intelligent network pipes, Huawei's ITE solution implements intelligent service awareness, intelligent experience analysis, and intelligent scheduling acceleration to help operators deliver and monetise differentiated user experiences.
This solution has been piloted at Zhejiang Mobile, with results demonstrating that the solution not only doubles the bandwidth for live TV services, but also reduces the latency by 25 to 45 per cent.
And finally, they went from passive response to proactive prevention. Huawei's Core Network ADN solution introduces cutting-edge technologies such as digital twin, intelligent model learning, intelligent surge simulation, and intelligent flow control parameter optimisation in order to identify network risks before they become an issue.
Driven by these technologies, Huawei's DR switchover simulation and evaluation solution has facilitated more than 10 cross-DC DR drills for millions of China Mobile's subscribers.
Huawei will continue to work with industry partners to make networks more intelligent, to make the intelligence more network-oriented, and to further embrace the intelligent world.