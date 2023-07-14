Huawei introduces innovative solutions of IntelligentCore at MWC Shanghai 2023

Huawei has recently brought in four innovative practices of IntelligentCore during the Huawei Product and Solution Innovation Launch conference held at MWC Shanghai 2023 to help operators on many fronts and fast-track 5G business success, stated a press release.

MWC Shanghai 2023 was held from 28 to 30 June in Shanghai, China, where Huawei showcased its products and solutions. Experts at the event talked about different pertinent issues such as speeding up 5G prosperity, striding towards the 5.5G era, and intelligent digital transformation, which will support countless industries as they move towards an intelligent world.

President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line George Gao said at the conference, “Operators have shifted their focus on 5G networks from construction to operations. However, at this juncture, they are facing the challenges of inadequate network flexibility, homogenous user experiences, and stale applications.”