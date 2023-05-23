ShareTrip CEO Sadia Haque wins Women Leader of The Year award

Adding yet another prestigious accolade to her name, Sadia Haque, CEO and Co-founder of ShareTrip, has won the prestigious Kotler Awards as the ‘Women Leader of the Year.’ The Kotler Awards was officially introduced at the Modern Marketing Summit 2023, held on 22 May 2023, at Sheraton Dhaka. The gala event was organised by Northern Education Group in collaboration with The Daily Star and powered by Kotler Impact Inc. - a leading marketing consultancy firm.

Kotler Awards aims to honour true excellence in business worldwide by recognizing top professionals and exceptional initiatives in marketing, communications, and business management. The occasion served as an opportunity for marketing professionals, business leaders, and industry experts across the nation to come together and applaud business initiatives that made significant impacts within the market. A book with local case studies titled ‘Principles of Modern Marketing’ was released at the event.