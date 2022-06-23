LafargeHolcim, Swisscontact sign deal to support waste management in Kishoreganj

Swisscontact Bangladesh has recently teamed up with Geocycle Bangladesh, the waste management wing of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited, to implement a green initiative in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the leather goods sector of Bhairab in Kishoreganj.

The agreement is also endorsed by the Bhairab Municipality and Bhairab Paduka Karkhana Malik Somobay Somity Limited, said a press release on Thursday.