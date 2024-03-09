Secret Saviours launches stretch mark preventionwear in Bangladesh

Secret Saviours, the world’s number 1 stretch mark preventionwear launched for expecting mothers in Bangladesh on International Women’s Day 2024. A launch event was held at Gulshan Club on 8 March with Prof. Dr. Farhana Dewan, gynecologist, infertility specialist and surgeon and president of OGSB; Dr. Farhana Ahmad, renowned senior public health professional, and woman leaders, medical professionals, and delegates from the Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB) in attendance.

Stretch marks are tears that develop when the skin stretches quickly. Tiny micro tears begin to form at pressure points, and eventually, the dermis, or second layer of skin, is partially torn. These tears always run at right angles to the body’s natural skin lines. Once they appear, they will never completely disappear. These permanent scars often affect expecting mothers’ physical, psychological, and emotional well-being.