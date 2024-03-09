Secret Saviours launches stretch mark preventionwear in Bangladesh
Secret Saviours, the world’s number 1 stretch mark preventionwear launched for expecting mothers in Bangladesh on International Women’s Day 2024. A launch event was held at Gulshan Club on 8 March with Prof. Dr. Farhana Dewan, gynecologist, infertility specialist and surgeon and president of OGSB; Dr. Farhana Ahmad, renowned senior public health professional, and woman leaders, medical professionals, and delegates from the Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB) in attendance.
Stretch marks are tears that develop when the skin stretches quickly. Tiny micro tears begin to form at pressure points, and eventually, the dermis, or second layer of skin, is partially torn. These tears always run at right angles to the body’s natural skin lines. Once they appear, they will never completely disappear. These permanent scars often affect expecting mothers’ physical, psychological, and emotional well-being.
To help prevent stretch marks and instill confidence in Bangladeshi expecting mothers, Secret Saviours has brought its world-first 3-step stretch mark prevention system to the country! Secret Saviours preventionwear has been developed with next-generation textile technology. Special Derma Dot™ pads are printed onto snuggly fitting maternity shapewear to hold the skin in place, dispersing the pressure as the skin stretches and blocking the path of stretch marks as they try to rip downwards through the dermis.
This intelligent Derma Dot™ technology was invented by scientists at University College London Hospitals and introduced into Secret Saviours apparel by founder Sophie Hooper. To date, 40,000 women in the UK have used Secret Saviours. 82% of the users have prevented stretch marks during pregnancy. Secret Saviours has received numerous accolades, including the Mama Awards and Project Baby Awards.
Sophie Hooper, Founder, Secret Saviours, said, “We like to think that Secret Saviours is life-changing wear for when your life is changing the most.
Prof. Dr. Farhana Dewan said, "It gives me great pleasure to be at the launching event Secret Saviours. I wish it success in Bangladesh and will recommend it to my pregnant patients."
Secret Saviours was first launched in the UK in 2018. After a successful response, it was launched in Bangladesh for the first time with the support of The Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB).