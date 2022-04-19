Likee promotes a better society for all this Ramadan

To participate in the campaign, users have to click on the “Start Fasting” button on the app’s campaign page. Afterwards, users can collect their “Energy” after “Fasting Completion”.” Likee will then make a cash donation based on the energy transformation ratio, on the users’ behalf.
Regarding the collaboration, Gibson Yuen, Head of Likee Global Operations said, “Likee has always been dedicated to spreading love and positivity within the society. Through this collaboration with Ignite Foundation, we are stepping forward towards our goal of positivity and equality by facilitating education for the underprivileged. We aspire to continue making such efforts for years to come, creating a plausible impact within the society.”
Moreover, Likee has also come up with various other initiatives, encouraging users to participate in different activities presented by them. Among them is the “Likee X OPPO Ramadan activity”, under which Likee has launched a user rewarding activity, collaborating with OPPO during Ramadan. Users have the opportunity to win OPPO F21 Pro, a Cricket Bat signed by Shakib Al Hasan, and 18 million Video Traffic by joining Likee’s weekly hashtag challenges and making qualified videos. The other “Hashtag challenge #IftarToday” initiated by Likee is inspiring users to share and deliver culinary inspiration during Ramadan.
Likee is committed to spreading positivity within the society with utmost love and care. By devoting to the welfare projects together with the users and NGOs, Likee is leaping forward step by step towards the commitment. As a user-oriented platform, with diversified and meaningful activities, Likee keeps its users entertained and engaged while also making an impact on society.