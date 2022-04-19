Likee promotes a better society for all this Ramadan

Popular short-video creation and sharing app Likee has collaborated with Ignite Foundation, a local NGO focused on eliminating poverty by supporting underprivileged children, contributing to the welfare of the society through various donation projects. Under this collaboration, Likee is working with welfare project titled - “Girl’s Education Project”. Through such an initiative, Likee aims to represent its users and donate money to assist the education of rural children in Bangladesh. The campaign will be run throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Ignite Foundation works for the betterment of underprivileged children in the rural areas in Bangladesh by ensuring quality education and creating different job prospects for them. Through this partnership with the NGO, Likee is fulfilling its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) by spreading Ramadan spirits like love, kindness, generosity, and expressing social concerns. During this Ramadan 2022 CSR campaign, Likee users can show love to the people in need by fulfilling the in-app tasks collecting “the Fasting Energy” forming a cash donation to support Ignite Foundation’ social welfare projects.