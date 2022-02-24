Likee’s #LanguageDay2022 campaign helps users to express love for their language

In light of International Mother Language Day celebrated worldwide on 21 February, Likee launched the #LanguageChallenge to allow Bangladesh’s vibrant dialects achieve the spotlight they deserve. From the day when the campaign was launched, over 300 total posts were uploaded, attracting the attention from over 1400 followers, while the hashtag generated a viewership of nearly 400,000 people that day. Creators used their mother tongues and regional dialects to highlight how every language is important.

The world is home to over 7 billion people that share between 5000 an 7000 languages amongst them. However, with the pace of globalization and set standards of educational languages, most of the regional dialects are under threat. It is estimated that just 0.2% of the world’s languages are spoken by more than half of the global population. This has led linguists to believe that 50% to 90% of the regional languages will either be endangered or dead by the year 2100.