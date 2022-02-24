Likee’s #LanguageDay2022 campaign helps users to express love for their language

Bangladesh is the world’s eighth most populous country. So, it comes as no surprise that there are around 50 different languages spoken across the nation. Sadly, many of them are in danger of extinction. These languages are distinct national assets and protecting them is a holistic responsibility.
Thankfully though, we live in a world where social media spans every part of the world. These platforms play a particularly effective role in highlighting some of the most critical issues, no matter which remote corner of the globe they occur in.
Creators like Afsana Mimi and Phillu Raja posted interesting videos comparing common phrases and conversations in some of the regional dialects of different districts of Bangladesh like Chittagonian, Noakhailla, Dhakaiya etc. The videos drew immense appreciation from their fans and audiences in general, giving the hashtag, the traction that it deserved.
Expressing his views regarding the campaign, the Likee representative said, “As a responsible and audience focused platform, Likee attaches immense importance to the dynamics of markets that it caters too. This International Mother Language Day we wanted to bring to the spotlight, some dialects that are being forgotten. We are glad to have served a unique role in the promotion of regional languages in Bangladesh and will continue to introduce such initiatives in the future as well.”
Short video sharing platforms like Likee are playing a strong role in showcasing some of the most important angles of society. In its essence, this is what social media should aspire to be.