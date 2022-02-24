Corporate

Likee’s #LanguageDay2022 campaign helps users to express love for their language

In light of International Mother Language Day celebrated worldwide on 21 February, Likee launched the #LanguageChallenge to allow Bangladesh’s vibrant dialects achieve the spotlight they deserve. From the day when the campaign was launched, over 300 total posts were uploaded, attracting the attention from over 1400 followers, while the hashtag generated a viewership of nearly 400,000 people that day. Creators used their mother tongues and regional dialects to highlight how every language is important.

The world is home to over 7 billion people that share between 5000 an 7000 languages amongst them. However, with the pace of globalization and set standards of educational languages, most of the regional dialects are under threat. It is estimated that just 0.2% of the world’s languages are spoken by more than half of the global population. This has led linguists to believe that 50% to 90% of the regional languages will either be endangered or dead by the year 2100.

Bangladesh is the world’s eighth most populous country. So, it comes as no surprise that there are around 50 different languages spoken across the nation. Sadly, many of them are in danger of extinction. These languages are distinct national assets and protecting them is a holistic responsibility.

Thankfully though, we live in a world where social media spans every part of the world. These platforms play a particularly effective role in highlighting some of the most critical issues, no matter which remote corner of the globe they occur in.

Creators like Afsana Mimi and Phillu Raja posted interesting videos comparing common phrases and conversations in some of the regional dialects of different districts of Bangladesh like Chittagonian, Noakhailla, Dhakaiya etc. The videos drew immense appreciation from their fans and audiences in general, giving the hashtag, the traction that it deserved.

Expressing his views regarding the campaign, the Likee representative said, “As a responsible and audience focused platform, Likee attaches immense importance to the dynamics of markets that it caters too. This International Mother Language Day we wanted to bring to the spotlight, some dialects that are being forgotten. We are glad to have served a unique role in the promotion of regional languages in Bangladesh and will continue to introduce such initiatives in the future as well.”

Short video sharing platforms like Likee are playing a strong role in showcasing some of the most important angles of society. In its essence, this is what social media should aspire to be.

