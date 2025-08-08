Grameenphone introduces roaming packs in taka using mobile balance

For the first time ever in Bangladesh, Grameenphone, one of the country’s leading telecommunications provider, has introduced international roaming packs that customers can purchase in taka, eliminating the need for foreign exchange.

These new packs come with affordable prices and are designed to make staying connected while travelling abroad significantly easier and more convenient for Bangladeshi subscribers, reports a press release.

In a landmark move set to significantly enhance customer convenience, Bangladesh Bank has for the first time allowed all international roaming packs to be purchased using local mobile balance in taka, instead of foreign currency.