Grameenphone introduces roaming packs in taka using mobile balance
For the first time ever in Bangladesh, Grameenphone, one of the country’s leading telecommunications provider, has introduced international roaming packs that customers can purchase in taka, eliminating the need for foreign exchange.
These new packs come with affordable prices and are designed to make staying connected while travelling abroad significantly easier and more convenient for Bangladeshi subscribers, reports a press release.
In a landmark move set to significantly enhance customer convenience, Bangladesh Bank has for the first time allowed all international roaming packs to be purchased using local mobile balance in taka, instead of foreign currency.
Customers can easily activate roaming packs through the MyGP App using their mobile balance before traveling. They can choose from a variety of attractive country-specific offers, including daily data packages, weekly data and combo packages, and a special 10-day travel package for Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. More details are given in the Grameenphone website.
Incoming SMS will remain completely free while roaming. Customers must submit a declaration at the time of purchase confirming possession of valid passport, visa and ticket (where applicable), and that their roaming expenditure in taka will not exceed Tk 6,000 per trip and Tk 30,000 per calendar year across all their mobile numbers and operators.
Solaiman Ala, chief product officer at Grameenphone said, “This marks a historic milestone for both the telecom industry and our valued customers. We extend our sincere thanks to Bangladesh Bank for their generous support and empowering us to launch this progressive initiative that gives travelers affordable, world-class connectivity and the freedom to stay in touch with loved ones using their own mobile numbers. We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to BTRC for their support in facilitating the process.”
With over 15 million Bangladeshis travelling abroad annually, customers will now be able to activate attractive roaming offers seamlessly without the hassle of queuing up to buy foreign SIM cards. From the moment they land overseas, travellers can stay connected with their families using their existing mobile numbers. This initiative is expected to be especially useful for Umrah pilgrims, who can now enjoy the best roaming deals in Saudi Arabia using their regular Grameenphone balance.
Grameenphone continues to champion simplified, customer-centric innovation ensuring Bangladeshis remain connected globally with greater ease, affordability and peace of mind.