Grameenphone launches Tourist SIM

Chief Guest, BTRC Chairman, Shyam Sundar Sikder, said, “The world knows us because of Royal Bengal Tiger, after which our national cricket team is also named. We have the Sundarbans, and the longest seabeach Cox's Bazar, which are among the top tourist attractions in the world. Then, our folk culture also fascinates tourists from across nations. We need to present these on globally. To highlight our country on the world map, we need improved mobile connectivity to research and exchange information, and this is where Grameenphone is providing solutions”. He added, “Thanks and congratulations to Grameenphone for bringing the country's first Tourist SIM through such a warm arrangement. Hopefully this will inspire other operators as well”.

Special guest of the event, BTRC Director General, Brig. Gen. Md Nasim Parvez, ndc, afwc, psc, said, “Every country has something to be proud of. As a nation, we need to focus on our own uniqueness, and emphasize on them. For example, our folk songs, traditional outfits like Fotua – these are our artifacts, our very own assets. We must promote our country through them. Many thanks to Grameenphone for presenting Bangladesh before the world through with this new service. BTRC is always here to cooperate”.

"Being at the forefront of bringing innovative products and services, we are thrilled to share this milestone of introducing the Tourist SIM for the first time in Bangladesh," said Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone. "Grameenphone believes in keeping customers at the core and this time it will delight tourists with seamless connectivity, while catering to their needs at value for money. The tourism sector is an important contributor to the country’s economy. In addition, to celebrate our nation’s landscape, culture and crafts, we have included several value-added services to help our guests explore and experience all that Bangladesh has to offer. We are grateful to the regulators for supporting us. We hope that tourists can now stay connected to their loved ones and enjoy their stay with convenience.”