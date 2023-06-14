Grameenphone launches Tourist SIM

Extending its responsible business practices, Grameenphone on Wednesday introduced “Tourist SIM” – an exclusively tailored product for foreigners, entrepreneurs, travellers, business owners, traders and others making a short trip to Bangladesh, said a press release.
This positions Grameenphone as the first operator in Bangladesh to have launched one such SIM that enables short-term visitors to enjoy seamless connectivity without having to pay excessive roaming and other charges.
Interested users can purchase authorized Tourist SIMs registered to their own identification numbers, which they can avail using valid passport and visa and enjoy the number 1 network of the country from any corner.
The SIM comes with 3 different validity options – 7, 15 and 30 days – each offering suitable features and pricing. For the 7 days Basic pack, users will receive 30 Tk talk time, 120 local minutes, 15 GB bonus data, 50 local SMS and get GP Star SILVER status for Tk 999. The 15 days Standard pack offers Tk 50 talk time, 250 local minutes, 30 GB bonus data, 100 local SMS and GP Star GOLD Status for Tk 1499; and the 30 days premium pack offers Tl 100 talk time, 400 local minutes, 40 GB bonus data, 150 local SMS and GP Star GOLD Status for BDT 1999.
Grameenphone Tourist SIMs can be availed from 40+ GPCs and GP Experience Centers covering tourist hubs and all land, air and seaports, including Hazrat Shahjalal Intl. Airport. To view usage, users can dial *121#. In addition to enjoying the number 1 network in the country from any corner, customers will also experience the Lifestyle benefits of the Loyalty platform of Grameenphone, GPStar from day one.
A formal event for launching Grameenphone Tourist SIM took place at Le Meridien Dhaka on Wednesday, where chief guest, Shyam Sundar Sikder, Chairman, BTRC; special guest, Brig. Gen. Md Nasim Parvez, director general, Systems and Services Division, BTRC along with Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman, CMO Sajjad Hasib and other high officials from both Grameenphone and BTRC discussed the prospects of the product in the verges of realizing a Smart Bangladesh. The event concluded with a stage performance of a Pala Gaan in Puthipath style, highlighting the beauty, traditions, culture and values of Bangladesh.
Chief Guest, BTRC Chairman, Shyam Sundar Sikder, said, “The world knows us because of Royal Bengal Tiger, after which our national cricket team is also named. We have the Sundarbans, and the longest seabeach Cox's Bazar, which are among the top tourist attractions in the world. Then, our folk culture also fascinates tourists from across nations. We need to present these on globally. To highlight our country on the world map, we need improved mobile connectivity to research and exchange information, and this is where Grameenphone is providing solutions”. He added, “Thanks and congratulations to Grameenphone for bringing the country's first Tourist SIM through such a warm arrangement. Hopefully this will inspire other operators as well”.
Special guest of the event, BTRC Director General, Brig. Gen. Md Nasim Parvez, ndc, afwc, psc, said, “Every country has something to be proud of. As a nation, we need to focus on our own uniqueness, and emphasize on them. For example, our folk songs, traditional outfits like Fotua – these are our artifacts, our very own assets. We must promote our country through them. Many thanks to Grameenphone for presenting Bangladesh before the world through with this new service. BTRC is always here to cooperate”.
"Being at the forefront of bringing innovative products and services, we are thrilled to share this milestone of introducing the Tourist SIM for the first time in Bangladesh," said Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone. "Grameenphone believes in keeping customers at the core and this time it will delight tourists with seamless connectivity, while catering to their needs at value for money. The tourism sector is an important contributor to the country’s economy. In addition, to celebrate our nation’s landscape, culture and crafts, we have included several value-added services to help our guests explore and experience all that Bangladesh has to offer. We are grateful to the regulators for supporting us. We hope that tourists can now stay connected to their loved ones and enjoy their stay with convenience.”
Inspired by Bangladesh’s folklore and cultural traditions, the packaging of Grameenphone Tourist SIM contains special Patachitra designs by talented artist Tiger Nazir to reflect Bangladesh’s genuine warmth and hospitality towards visitors. Grameenphone is initially offering Tourist SIMs only in prepaid packages for both regular and eSIMs. Tourist SIM numbers will be automatically recycled after 30 days of activation, unless the user already self-deactivates. For more information, please visit Grameenphone’s website or dial 121.