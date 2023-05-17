GPStar customers to get special offer at Secret Recipe

Mutassim Daiaan, director, Fair Group and Farha Naz Zaman, head of marketing, Grameenphone along with other officials from both the organizations were present at the signing event.

On this occasion, Farha Naz Zaman, head of marketing, Grameenphone, said, "We are delighted to start this new journey with Secret Recipe to continue our signature campaign, 'Fantastic Friday.' This project is an example of an innovative partnership where both organizations have come together to create surprising delight for customers. We look forward to building a strong collaboration to bring forth value that our customers can appreciate."

"We are excited to partner with Grameenphone and to offer exclusive discount privileges to valued GPStar customers. We believe this partnership will bring added value to our customers and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration," said Mutassim Daiaan, director, Fair Group.