realme announces winner of World Tourism Day Photo Contest

Judged by Rakibul Alam Khan, photographer at the European Union in Bangladesh and Founder Admin at Bangladesh Photographers Association-BPA, this contest was designed to enable participants to showcase their photography skills while exploring the colorful corners of the world.

The top 10 winners were chosen based on their photography skills and creativity and the number of reactions they earned on social media.

Alen Chen, CEO of realme Bangladesh, said, “Our surroundings are filled with beautiful splashes of colors scattered across all walks of life. This tourism day, we were able to enjoy this beauty through the lens of young smartphone users, who, using this one device, went on to capture every color with impeccable creativity. I would like to convey my heartiest congratulations to the 10 winners, and also want to thank them for their contribution in helping us look at the country through such a lens.”