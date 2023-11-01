realme announces winner of World Tourism Day Photo Contest

Marking the World Tourism Day, mobile handset brand realme organised a photo contest running from 21 to 30 September, in collaboration with PhoneGraphy, one of the largest smartphone photography groups in Bangladesh.
Upon completion of the contest, realme has announced the chosen winners based on their impeccable mobile photography skills, creativity, and earned reactions on 27 October, according to a press release.
Winning the incredible realme C51, Muhammad Saidul Islam earned the first spot with a beautifully showcased photo that conveys a story of hard work and resilience.
The following positions have been earned by Mahat Hasan, Mohammed Rubel, Mithail Afrige Chowdhury, Sourav Roy, Tanvir Ahmed, Arif Hasan, Ab Rashid, Aminul Islam and Ashraful Islam Shimul, respectively.
All the photos spoke of the beauty within the regular lives of people around us. Prizes included a Backpack, T-shirt, certificates, and more.
Judged by Rakibul Alam Khan, photographer at the European Union in Bangladesh and Founder Admin at Bangladesh Photographers Association-BPA, this contest was designed to enable participants to showcase their photography skills while exploring the colorful corners of the world.
The top 10 winners were chosen based on their photography skills and creativity and the number of reactions they earned on social media.
Alen Chen, CEO of realme Bangladesh, said, “Our surroundings are filled with beautiful splashes of colors scattered across all walks of life. This tourism day, we were able to enjoy this beauty through the lens of young smartphone users, who, using this one device, went on to capture every color with impeccable creativity. I would like to convey my heartiest congratulations to the 10 winners, and also want to thank them for their contribution in helping us look at the country through such a lens.”