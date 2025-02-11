Bangladeshi Visa consumers can control their online security this Safer Internet Day

The occasion of Safer Internet Day, Visa, the global leader in digital payments, on Tuesday shared the top ways for consumers to stay safe digitally. As fraud and data breaches continue to grow across the world and in Bangladesh, Visa highlighted the immediate need for consumers themselves to be aware and updated of security measures, that are easy to implement and can safeguard personal and financial information.

Sabbir Ahmed, country manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Visa said, “As more of our daily activities move online—whether for work, socializing, or shopping—scammers use sophisticated methods to steal information and money from unsuspecting consumers. This Safer Internet Day on February 11th, Visa is sharing how consumers and Visa cardholders can protect their digital information and pay safer digitally, in addition to the numerous measures that banks and networks like Visa are taking to continuously enhance their infrastructure and ecosystems.”