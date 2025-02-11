Bangladeshi Visa consumers can control their online security this Safer Internet Day
The occasion of Safer Internet Day, Visa, the global leader in digital payments, on Tuesday shared the top ways for consumers to stay safe digitally. As fraud and data breaches continue to grow across the world and in Bangladesh, Visa highlighted the immediate need for consumers themselves to be aware and updated of security measures, that are easy to implement and can safeguard personal and financial information.
Sabbir Ahmed, country manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Visa said, “As more of our daily activities move online—whether for work, socializing, or shopping—scammers use sophisticated methods to steal information and money from unsuspecting consumers. This Safer Internet Day on February 11th, Visa is sharing how consumers and Visa cardholders can protect their digital information and pay safer digitally, in addition to the numerous measures that banks and networks like Visa are taking to continuously enhance their infrastructure and ecosystems.”
Some of the tips that Visa emphasises upon for consumers to protect themselves are:
1. Secure Your Devices with Biometrics: Use biometric security features in your phones and laptops like fingerprints or facial recognition – these provide a higher degree of security compared to traditional PINs and passwords that may get compromised, especially for digital payments.
2. Use trusted websites: The most common red flag is a website address that does not start with “https://” which means there is a potential security issue on it. For an app, download from a trusted app store to protect sensitive information and reduce the risk of malicious software.
3. Read privacy policies: It might not be the most exciting read, but checking privacy policies helps you understand how your data is being used. Know what you’re agreeing to so you make informed decisions.
4. Know What to Do if You’re a Victim of Fraud: If you suspect online fraud, immediately contact your bank or payment provider as well as log a complaint on their helpline to report any unauthorised transactions.
By following these tips, one can make their digital shopping and payment experiences more secure. Stay vigilant and proactive to protect yourself from the growing risks of the digital world, this Safer Internet Day!