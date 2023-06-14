UNDP, H&M collaborate to drive climate action in Bangladesh's apparel industry

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Bangladesh and H&M signed a deal on Wednesday to work on climate action and help Bangladesh to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, reports UNB.

Leyla Erthur, Head of Sustainability at H&M, and Van Nguyan, Deputy Resident Representative at UNDP Bangladesh, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations at UNDP office in Dhaka.