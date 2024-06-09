foodpanda introduces grocery label bright

Leading online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has introduced its own private label ‘bright’, allowing customers to shop for an expanded selection of groceries online available exclusively on all pandamart stores across Bangladesh, said a press release.

The newly launched ‘bright’ offers over 200 items under two sub-brands: ‘brightfarms’ for fresh produce and ‘brightyums’ for pantry staples, ready-to-eat meals, snacks and beverages.