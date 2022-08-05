47 individuals, enterprises get Walton 'Branding Heroes Award'

Walton has honoured 47 individuals and enterprises with the "Branding Heroes Award" as recognition of their contribution to the company's sales growth through creative branding at the grassroots levels under digital campaigns, reports UNB.

Twenty-one Walton and Marcel distributors and Walton Plazas were awarded for their contribution to the sales growth. Also, 26 employees were honoured in different categories for their outstanding performance in branding activities, sales, sales growth, collection, collection growth and receivable growth.

Walton Hi-Tech managing director and CEO Golam Murshed handed over the crests, certificates and crowns to the awardees of Walton and Marcel brands in Dhaka Wednesday, according to a media statement.