Energypac celebrates 20 years of partnership with Perkins
Energypac Power Generation PLC has recently celebrated its 20 years of meaningful partnership with Perkins, one of the world’s leading UK based providers of diesel engines.
This marks a significant step towards the mutual relationship that these two leading companies of two different countries has been fostering over the years.
Perkins is widely hailed as one of the world leaders in the design, manufacture, and sale of industrial diesel engines. This manufacturing company is passionate about delivering excellent products and services, and is committed to providing the best power solutions.
Energypac is the authorised distributor of Perkins in Bangladesh. They are authorised to sell genuine Perkins engines and aftermarket spare parts for the full portfolio of Perkins’ products. Customers within the country can also get after-sales service and warranty claims for Perkins products from Energypac.
This company has been providing customer service to Perkins’ customers for the last 20 years.
To celebrate this journey, an event was organised at Energy Centre in the capital’s Tejgaon industrial area on 9 July 2024.
From Energypac Power Generation PLC, company chairmen engineer Rabiul Alam and Enamul Haque Chowdhury, director Rezwanul Kabir and from Perkins Engines, Sushil Kumar Dwivedi, after-market business manager; along with other high officials were present at the event.
Energypac Power Generation PLC chairman Robiul Alam, , said on this occasion, “Our vision aligns with Perkins’ philosophy. Both of us want to offer the best power solutions for sustainable development. In our journey to attain engineering excellence, Perkins has kept their faith on us for long 20 years. We are grateful to Perkins as well as innumerable customers who have been an essential part of our growth.”