Energypac celebrates 20 years of partnership with Perkins

Energypac Power Generation PLC has recently celebrated its 20 years of meaningful partnership with Perkins, one of the world’s leading UK based providers of diesel engines.

This marks a significant step towards the mutual relationship that these two leading companies of two different countries has been fostering over the years.

Perkins is widely hailed as one of the world leaders in the design, manufacture, and sale of industrial diesel engines. This manufacturing company is passionate about delivering excellent products and services, and is committed to providing the best power solutions.