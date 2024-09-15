More storage to save memories with vivo
To remind everyone of the importance of saving their digital photos, September is celebrated globally as "Save Your Photos Month." It's a timely reminder to photography enthusiasts to ensure their favourite moments are securely stored.
One effective way to safeguard photos is by increasing your smartphone’s storage capacity, reducing the risk of accidental loss. The larger the storage size of a smartphone, the lower the risk of losing photos. In the past, deleting photos to free up space for app installations was a quick solution.
Now, with increased storage capacity, users can capture and store unlimited photos with ease. For instance, vivo V30 users can store over 26,000 high quality HD photos, thanks to its large in-built ROM or storage capacity, according to a press release.
Additionally, the phone offers extended RAM functionality, allowing users to add more RAM. With this technology, large apps, such as those for photo capturing and editing, can run smoothly without slowing down the device. As a result, users can relentlessly capture photos without facing any slow performance issues.
Aside from increasing your phone’s memory, there are other ways to save your precious memories. Using services like Cloud storage allows for automatic backups, ensuring permanent security and easy access from anywhere at any time.
For those seeking a more personal touch, external hard drives or USB sticks provide a reliable way to store copies of your photos. Taking the time to organise your favourite moments into different folders also makes it easier to locate specific images, even years later.
And lastly, don’t forget the golden rule of backups—always keep a backup of your backup! That way, you’ll never have to worry about losing your treasured memories.