More storage to save memories with vivo

To remind everyone of the importance of saving their digital photos, September is celebrated globally as "Save Your Photos Month." It's a timely reminder to photography enthusiasts to ensure their favourite moments are securely stored.

One effective way to safeguard photos is by increasing your smartphone’s storage capacity, reducing the risk of accidental loss. The larger the storage size of a smartphone, the lower the risk of losing photos. In the past, deleting photos to free up space for app installations was a quick solution.