BRAC Healthcare Centre opens its first branch in Mirpur

BRAC Healthcare Limited, a concern of BRAC Enterprises, launched its first healthcare centre at the capital’s Kazipara, Mirpur, on March 16, said a press release.

Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director, BRAC Enterprises, inaugurated the centre.

With the launch of the first healthcare centre, BRAC Healthcare has marked its entry into the healthcare industry with a promise to create a quality-driven and patient-centred medical service of the highest ethical standard.