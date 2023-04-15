Teletalk signs deal with Huawei on network upgradation, 5G readiness

Teletalk Bangladesh Limited has signed an agreement with Huawei to upgrade Teletalk’s network to ensure better coverage in rural areas and 5G readiness, reports UNB.

The signing ceremony was held at the city's Lakeshore Hotel Gulshan on 13 April 2023.

AKM. Habibur Rahman, managing director of Teletalk Bangladesh Limited, Md Khayrul Hasan, project director, Expansion of Teletalk's Network up to Rural Areas and Network Readiness for

5G Services Project, Pan Junfeng (Peter), president of Huawei South Asia Representative Office and CEO of Huawei Bangladesh; Guo Yu, Account Director, Huawei, were at the signing event along with other officials from both companies.