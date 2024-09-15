Grameenphone, Symphony unveil co-branded 4G smartphone
Grameenphone, in collaboration with Symphony, has launched the latest GP Co-Branded 4G smartphone, Symphony ATOM5, according to a press release.
This affordable smartphone, made in Bangladesh offers premium features that resonate with high-end handsets, making advanced technology accessible to all.
This partnership aims to enable and transform people’s lives by harnessing the power of the internet, reflecting Grameenphone’s mission to empower societies.
The Symphony ATOM5 comes equipped with a vibrant 6.75" HD+ display, a powerful 1.6GHz Octa-Core Processor, 8GB RAM (including 4GB expandable), 64GB ROM, a 52MP dual rear camera, and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery.
ATOM5 is available in four stunning colors: Divine Gold, Marine Blue, Oxy Black, and Titanium Gray, and is priced at only BDT 8,499 (excluding VAT for online purchases).
This smartphone offers value for money, while also featuring remarkable specifications and handset is available at Grameenphone Experience Centers, Grameenphone Centres (GPC), GP Online Shop, and the Symphony outlets.
In addition to the impressive features, customers can enjoy an exclusive data offer with the purchase of the ATOM5.
Through the pre-installed MyGP app, users can avail 7GB of internet (4GB regular data + 3GB for social media) for Tk 199, valid for 30 days.
This exclusive pack is available at an affordable price for customers purchasing our co-branded smartphones.This offer can be availed multiple times for up to six months after activation.
Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Grameenphone, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Symphony to introduce the Symphony ATOM5, an exciting new smartphone that reflects our commitment to bringing affordable, modern, and innovative technology to our customers. In today's fast-evolving digital world, connectivity is more important than ever, and the Symphony ATOM5 ensures that more people can enjoy the benefits of a reliable, feature-packed smartphone without compromising on style or functionality.
“With its sleek design and powerful features, this phone will undoubtedly be loved by the youth, who seek a blend of style, performance, and affordability. At Grameenphone, we believe in empowering our customers, especially the younger generation, with the tools they need to stay connected, informed, and engaged, and the ATOM5 is the perfect combination of affordability, cool, and modern technology. We are confident this device will resonate with our users, offering them an exceptional mobile experience,” he added