Grameenphone, Symphony unveil co-branded 4G smartphone

Through the pre-installed MyGP app, users can avail 7GB of internet (4GB regular data + 3GB for social media) for Tk 199, valid for 30 days.

This exclusive pack is available at an affordable price for customers purchasing our co-branded smartphones.This offer can be availed multiple times for up to six months after activation.

Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Grameenphone, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Symphony to introduce the Symphony ATOM5, an exciting new smartphone that reflects our commitment to bringing affordable, modern, and innovative technology to our customers. In today's fast-evolving digital world, connectivity is more important than ever, and the Symphony ATOM5 ensures that more people can enjoy the benefits of a reliable, feature-packed smartphone without compromising on style or functionality.

“With its sleek design and powerful features, this phone will undoubtedly be loved by the youth, who seek a blend of style, performance, and affordability. At Grameenphone, we believe in empowering our customers, especially the younger generation, with the tools they need to stay connected, informed, and engaged, and the ATOM5 is the perfect combination of affordability, cool, and modern technology. We are confident this device will resonate with our users, offering them an exceptional mobile experience,” he added