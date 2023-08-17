Bangladesh, Denmark sign MoU to collaborate on food safety

Denmark and Bangladesh have further strengthened their partnership with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create new collaboration for food safety and sustainable food production.
The signing ceremony took place at the food ministry, in the presence of the ministry’s secretary Ismail Hossain ndc, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BSFA) chairman Abdul Kayowm Sarker, Chargé d-Affaires at the embassy of Denmark in Dhaka Anders Karlsen, and Sector Counsellor at the embassy Maria Knudsen, according to a press release.
They solidified the commitment of both countries to continue their close cooperation in the food and agricultural sector and collaborate on vital matters related to food safety management and sustainable food production.
The MoU aims to foster a strategic sector cooperation and enhance scientific, technical, and regulatory collaboration within food safety and sustainable food productions between two trusted and amicable nations.
Through this partnership, both countries seek to collaborate on multiple initiatives that leverage their unique expertise, technologies, and resources to deliver innovative solutions for safe food and sustainable agriculture practices.
Secretary Ismail Hossain said, “The MoU signing is really a great milestone in the journey of ensuring food safety in Bangladesh. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance food safety standards and regulatory practices in Bangladesh.”
Abdul Kayowm Sarker said, “As we strive to safeguard the health and well-being of our citizens, this collaboration will enable us to adopt best practices, learn from international experiences, and implement evidence-based strategies to address the evolving challenges in the food safety land-scape. Our joint efforts will undoubtedly result in safer food for our consumers and further bolster our reputation in the global food market.”
“Denmark and Bangladesh have had a close relationship throughout the last 50 years. We are happy to take this relationship an important step further with this MoU, with an in-depth collaboration to create a more sustainable and safe food production” said Karlsen.
Denmark and Bangladesh have had a longstanding partnership and a mutual desire to continue cooperation in the food and agricultural sector for the benefit of both countries, as established in the “Sustainable and Green Framework Engagement” between the two nations.