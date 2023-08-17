Bangladesh, Denmark sign MoU to collaborate on food safety

Denmark and Bangladesh have further strengthened their partnership with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create new collaboration for food safety and sustainable food production.

The signing ceremony took place at the food ministry, in the presence of the ministry’s secretary Ismail Hossain ndc, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BSFA) chairman Abdul Kayowm Sarker, Chargé d-Affaires at the embassy of Denmark in Dhaka Anders Karlsen, and Sector Counsellor at the embassy Maria Knudsen, according to a press release.