Payment of Hajj Finance Loan and DPS Instalment through Nagad

The mobile financial service of the Postal Department, Nagad Limited, has signed an agreement with financial institution Hajj Finance to provide services to aspiring Hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh or help ease the process of saving money for pilgrimage, says a press release on Tuesday afternoon.