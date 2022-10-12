Local

Payment of Hajj Finance Loan and DPS Instalment through Nagad

From now on, the customers of Nagad and Hajj Finance Company Limtied will be allowed to deposit their loan installments or pay the installments of savings deposit for Hajj via Nagad app, UNB reports.

The agreement between the financial institution and digital company was signed at the head office of the Hajj Finance in Dilkusha in the city recently.

The mobile financial service of the Postal Department, Nagad Limited, has signed an agreement with financial institution Hajj Finance to provide services to aspiring Hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh or help ease the process of saving money for pilgrimage, says a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

In future, the customers of Hajj Finance will be entitled to DPS facility through Nagad app and Nagad customers will get facilities of purchasing nano loans, microloans, retail loans and SME loans.

Chief Commercial Officer of Nagad Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief of Payment Division Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan, and Deputy General Manager (IFO Insurance) Md Bayezid joined the signing ceremony. On behalf of Hajj Finance, its Managing Director Khandaker Rumi Ehsanul Haque, Deputy Managing Director Mashi-Uddoula and Executive Vice President A F A Md. Shafiuddin were present there among other high officials of the company.

“Nagad has always come up with a variety of facilities relating to mobile banking activities based on Islamic Shariah. For those who are willing to perform Hajj, Nagad has once again brought a good piece of news!” Nagad’s chief business officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, dwelling on the new service of facilitating loan of Hajj Finance or paying deposits via Nagad app. “From now on, the customers will be able to receive any service of Hajj Finance sitting at home. No additional time will be spent for receiving loans or paying the instalments of DPS for Hajj.”

In consistent with the Islamic way of life, Nagad has been running, for the past three year, ‘Nagad Islamic Account’, under the supervision of a completely Shariah monitoring committee.

The customers of Nagad Islamic Account can now deposit as savings their hard-earned money without taking interest as per Shariah. At the same time, transport and other costs of performing Hajj and Umrah can be paid easily from these accounts.

The customers can also deposit the premium for Islamic Life Insurance through these accounts sitting at home.

