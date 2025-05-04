Tahsan becomes brand ambassador of MICLO Bangladesh

Tahsan Rahman Khan said, "I’m excited to be associated with MICLO. Their commitment to offering stylish and quality apparel at an accessible price point is truly impressive, and I look forward to being part of their journey."

In just one year, MICLO has made a notable impact on the fashion retail landscape, opening 14 outlets across key cities in Bangladesh. With seven more outlets planned for launch this year, the brand continues its rapid expansion and solidifies its position as one of the most dynamic lifestyle brands in the market.

This partnership marks a new chapter for MICLO, as it strengthens its connection with consumers by embracing creativity, culture, and authentic personal engagement.