Experts discuss future of engineering education at BAETE symposium

The board of accreditation for engineering and Technical education (BAETE) of The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, held the international symposium-III on 11 and 12 May.

The event took place at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka, and had the theme ‘Education Imparts Competencies for Sustainable Development.”, according to a press release.

The first two installments of the symposium took place in 2019 and 2020 respectively, and it focused on discussing how engineering education curriculum can address the challenges of SDG goals and fill the gaps.