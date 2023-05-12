Experts discuss future of engineering education at BAETE symposium

The board of accreditation for engineering and Technical education (BAETE) of The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, held the international symposium-III on 11 and 12 May.
The event took place at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka, and had the theme ‘Education Imparts Competencies for Sustainable Development.”, according to a press release.
The first two installments of the symposium took place in 2019 and 2020 respectively, and it focused on discussing how engineering education curriculum can address the challenges of SDG goals and fill the gaps.
BAETE, a provisional signatory of the International Engineering Alliance, is committed to maintaining international standards of engineering education in its accredited programmes.
The symposium brought together more than 400 distinguished guests and participants, including well-known engineering educators from Australia, Taiwan, Turkey, Singapore, Malaysia, and Bangladesh.
The two-day programme consisted of four technical sessions, two plenary talks, 10 keynote talks, and an open discussion session on the new Accreditation Manual draft. The discussions delved into the past, present, and future scenarios toward the achievement of a smoother transition, which is necessary for making progress toward national and global goals.
The symposium concluded with a ceremony presided over by AFM Saiful Amin, acting chairman of BAETE. The deputy minister of the ministry of education, Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, attended as the chief guest.
Abdus Sabur, president-elect of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, and Kai Sang Lock, deputy chair of the Washington Accord, were among the special guests.
The accreditation system is expected to see a departure in the coming era, with the International Engineering Alliance introducing a new set of knowledge and skills required for solving difficult problems by engineering graduates, keeping the attainment of professional competencies as the far-reaching vision.
The symposium's discussions aimed to facilitate a smoother transition towards achieving these goals.