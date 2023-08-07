bKash signs agreement to pay sugarcane farmers through bKash

The ‘bKash’, country’s largest mobile financing service provider, has signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) to make the payments of the sugarcane farmers through bKash.

Sugarcane farmers will get their payment transparently and conveniently as well as the sugarcane collection process will become smooth as a result of this.

BSFIC secretary Chowdhury Ruhul Amin Kaiser and chief commercial officer of bKash Ali Ahmmed signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at an event organised in a hotel in the capital.

Industries ministry secretary Zakia Sultana, BSFIC Md Arifur Rahman Apu, Kamal Quadir, bKash CEO Kamal Quadir and other senior officials were present at the event.