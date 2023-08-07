bKash signs agreement to pay sugarcane farmers through bKash

The ‘bKash’, country’s largest mobile financing service provider, has signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) to make the payments of the sugarcane farmers through bKash.
Sugarcane farmers will get their payment transparently and conveniently as well as the sugarcane collection process will become smooth as a result of this.
BSFIC secretary Chowdhury Ruhul Amin Kaiser and chief commercial officer of bKash Ali Ahmmed signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at an event organised in a hotel in the capital.
Industries ministry secretary Zakia Sultana, BSFIC Md Arifur Rahman Apu, Kamal Quadir, bKash CEO Kamal Quadir and other senior officials were present at the event.
Under the agreement, around 100,000 sugarcane farmers under BSFIC will get their payment directly to their bKash accounts. The farmers will be able to cash-out the payment without any charge from any of the 330,000 agent points spread across the country.
BSFIC and bKash will bear the cash out charge. It will ensure transparency and clarity in the overall procurement process of sugarcane and the subsequent payments. The relationship between sugarcane farmers and corporations will strengthen as well.
Praising bKash’s credibility, industries secretary Zakia Sultana, said, “The farmers have long been demanding to make their payments through mobile financing service so that they can get the money easily. With the agreement, we can pay sugarcane farmers conveniently as well as ensure transparency and accountability”.
BSFIC chairman Md Arifur Rahman Apu said, “We have floated an open tender system this year to make payment through mobile banking. We are happy that bKash has won the tender with their highest credibility. We uphold farmers’ satisfaction first, and I believe we will achieve it through bKash”.
bKash CEO Kamal Quadir said, “Transparency and accountability of disbursement will be ensured through bKash. From now on the BSFIC will get a clear idea how the money is being disbursed and how the farmers are getting it. Till now, bKash has been affiliated with disbursement of various government allowances, stipends to around 12 million beneficiaries with highest transparency by following clear communication and process”.