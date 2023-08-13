GP customers to get roaming services at Dhaka airport

As part of its commitment to uplifting customer experience and convenience, Grameenphone has always come up with innovative and time-befitting solutions.

This time, the tech enabler has introduced a state-of-the-art service kiosk at the departure lounge of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to make international roaming-related services more accessible to the customers while conveying relevant information prioritizing customers’ needs till the last available touchpoint, according to a press release.