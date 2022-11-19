Drinkwell Bangladesh winds 2022 US Award for Corporate Excellence

The US department of state’s bureau of economic and business affairs has announced four winners of the 2022 Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence (ACE).

In the climate resilience category, the 2022 ACE winner is Drinkwell, Bangladesh, reports UNB.

Drinkwell provides safe and affordable water directly to residents of densely packed neighbourhoods in Dhaka, according to the US department of state.

US secretary of state Antony J Blinken will present these four American companies, large and small, with the award during a ceremony on 9 December, at the state department.