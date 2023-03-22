Nagad becomes billion-dollar company only in 3 years

Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Limited, Ashequr Rahman, chairman of Meghna Bank, Sohail RK Hussain, managing director and CEO of Meghna Bank Limited, were also present at the function.
Palak also termed Nagad as the fastest growing start-up fintech in the world. "Nagad has now gained the status of becoming a champion in the global MFS industry."
Tanvir A Mishuk said, "Nagad as a mobile financial service will stay beside Meghna Pay with any kind of technological assistance."
Explaining it, he said, "We believe if we work together with Meghna Pay to break the monopoly in the [MFS] market, this will benefit both the market as well as people."
"We want to build a smart Bangladesh by working shoulder to shoulder," Tanvir added.
Nagad, as an MFS of the Bangladesh Postal Department, embarked on its journey on March 26, 2019. At the outset, it revolutionized the account opening process by introducing electronic know your customer (e-KYC). Later, the MFS operator came up with an even easier way to open an MFS account just by dialing *167# on a feature phone.
Nagad deliveries its various services at minimal charges as it uses state-of-the-art technologies leading. In some cases, Nagad provides its customers cost-free services.
Operating with a government partnership, Nagad's registered customers now stand at 72.5 million, with its daily transactions hitting around Tk 10 billion crore on average.
Nagad has set a unique example in the disbursement of government allowances, education stipends, and other financial aid.