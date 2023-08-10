Biman, Gulf Air sign code-share agreement

Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Gulf Air on Tuesday signed a strategic code-share agreement to enhance travel connectivity, convenience and accessibility for passengers travelling between Bangladesh and the Gulf region, reports BSS.
The official signing ceremony for the code-share agreement was held virtually at Biman Head Office with representatives from both airlines connected through a web platform to commemorate this momentous occasion.
With this agreement, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Gulf Air will collaborate closely to expand their flight networks, offering an extensive range of options to their respective passengers.
The code-share agreement will enable travelers to seamlessly book flights operated by either airline, providing increased flexibility and efficiency in travel planning.
Initially, under this agreement passenger can travel from Dhaka to Bahrain and Bahrain to Dhaka with onward connection to Chattogram and Sylhet by both the Airlines.
"We are thrilled to join hands with Gulf Air in this code-share agreement which will unlock new possibilities for our customers and strengthen the bonds between Bangladesh and the Gulf countries," said Biman managing director and CEO Shafiul Azim on the occasion.
Similarly, CEO of Gulf Air Captain Waleed Al Alawi said through this code-share agreement, his carrier is looking forward to offering its passengers an expanded network of destinations and more travel choices.
The code-share agreement between Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Gulf Air will also benefit both airlines through enhanced operational efficiency and shared expertise in the aviation industry.
Both airlines are committed to prioritize the safety and comfort of their passengers while ensuring seamless travel experiences throughout their journey.