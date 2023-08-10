Biman, Gulf Air sign code-share agreement

With this agreement, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Gulf Air will collaborate closely to expand their flight networks, offering an extensive range of options to their respective passengers.

The code-share agreement will enable travelers to seamlessly book flights operated by either airline, providing increased flexibility and efficiency in travel planning.

Initially, under this agreement passenger can travel from Dhaka to Bahrain and Bahrain to Dhaka with onward connection to Chattogram and Sylhet by both the Airlines.