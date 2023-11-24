MGH Group signs strategic alliance with Microsoft Cloud Solutions

Elevate Solutions Limited alongside the Microsoft team collaborated closely with MGH Group’s Senior Leadership to help them envision the future of their cloud-native infrastructure with Azure to provide a secure, reliable, and resilient infrastructure for future growth of business operations.

The collaboration also brought forward a clear ROI on MGH Group’s cloud investments, modernization of infrastructure security as well as predictable capacity planning for their infrastructure. This strategic alliance revolves around the incorporation of Microsoft Cloud technologies for end-user computing and security, into the core operations of MGH Group.

Kripaloni Ranjon Kingshuk Roy, executive director at MGH Group stated "We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft Cloud Solutions on this transformative journey, their expertise in Azure infrastructure is instrumental in shaping our current, and forthcoming digital landscape, and we are confident that together, we will achieve new heights in innovation and efficiency."