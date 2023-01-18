‘NOVOAIR’ celebrates 10th founding anniversary

Especially for the northern districts of the country more flights are needed in expanding trade, employment and developing the tourism industry, he said.
The private airline has always maintained its reputation and established itself as a world-class airline by expanding its network of state-of-the-art aircraft additions, the minister said.
Air Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman, chairman of Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, said the airline operates flights with 100 per cent compliance and always strives to ensure safer travel for passengers.
Fayzur Rahman, chairman of NOVOAIR, in his speech said, “Our journey began with the promise to provide a world-class service. It has never compromised with the quality of passenger service. We are constantly trying to increase the quality of service by adding new services”.
Mofizur Rahman, managing director of the airline, said on-time flight operations and ensuring safe travel are the highest prerogative of their business philosophy.
“We give equal importance to the two main mantras—safety and service reliability. After overcoming various challenges and adversities, NOVOAIR has established itself as a trusted, reliable and safe airline,” he said.
Arshad Jamal, director & chief financial officer of the NOVOAIR, said they are working to ensure a better passenger service by expanding domestic and international destinations, adding more aircraft to its fleet to meet demand of passengers.
Senior officials of various public and private institutions, journalists and officials of NOVOAIR were present at the event.
The airline is currently operating its flights from Dhaka on domestic routes to Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet, Jashore, Saidpur, Rajshahi and international route Kolkata.
Besides, it offers direct flights from Jashore to Cox’s Bazar and Rajshahi to Cox’s Bazar.
The NOVOAIR started its journey with the flight from Dhaka to Chattogram route on 9 January, 2013.