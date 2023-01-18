‘NOVOAIR’ celebrates 10th founding anniversary

Private airline ‘NOVOAIR’ celebrated its 10th founding anniversary through various programs.

Marking the anniversary it awarded ‘best agents prize’ to 10 travel agencies for their significant contribution to transportation of passengers at a function in a city hotel on Tuesday evening.

The agencies are ShareTrip Limited, BeFresh Limited, Gozayaan Limited, H.I.S Travel Limited, Triplover Limited, Saimon Overseas Limited, Flight Expert, International Travel Corporation, Travel Channel and Tryotel Travels Limited.

Addressing as the chief guest at the event, Minister for Commerce Tipu MunshiMP said the NOVOAIR is making a notable contribution to expanding the country’s business by ensuring safe and reliable travel.