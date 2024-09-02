realme contributes to Sena Kalyan Sangstha for flood relief
Youth favorite smartphone brand realme has taken a flood aid initiative by donating a fund to Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS). The donation will be handed over to the flood affected families who are currently suffering humanitarian and livelihood crises, said a press release.
The ongoing flood crises has created an adverse environment for people of several regions of the country, impacting local economies, livelihoods and daily life. realme has generously contributed Tk 1 million to Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS) fund to support the nationwide relief efforts for the flood victims.
Additionally, realme has deployed its high officials with local sales representatives to ensure on-ground assistance to help the affected families tackle several challenges. The realme employee’s efforts have reached more than 2,100 people in multiple regions, including Noakhali, Feni, Cumilla, and Lakshmipur.
Alen Chen, Managing Director, realme Bangladesh, said, “Besides ensuring excellent product quality for reliable and long-lasting user experience, realme believes in standing by our communities during challenging times. Our prompt donation effort and the realme employee’s on-ground support was made possible because of the collective spirit to help the affected. We are always beside the people of Bangladesh.”
Continuing its mission to bring better technologies and designs to young users, realme will remain committed to making real impact among distressed communities during national crises.