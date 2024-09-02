realme contributes to Sena Kalyan Sangstha for flood relief

The ongoing flood crises has created an adverse environment for people of several regions of the country, impacting local economies, livelihoods and daily life. realme has generously contributed Tk 1 million to Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS) fund to support the nationwide relief efforts for the flood victims.

Additionally, realme has deployed its high officials with local sales representatives to ensure on-ground assistance to help the affected families tackle several challenges. The realme employee’s efforts have reached more than 2,100 people in multiple regions, including Noakhali, Feni, Cumilla, and Lakshmipur.