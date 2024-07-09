‘foodpanda’ introduces all-inclusive ‘meal for one’ package

The ‘foodpanda’, one of Bangladesh’s leading food and grocery online delivery platforms, has launched ‘meal for one’ – a new solo meal option with all-inclusive pricing and no minimum spend.

The feature unlocks greater convenience and affordability of single orders, introducing curated set menus for one from familiar brands such as KFC, BFC, Sausly's Food, Tasty Treat, Burger Xpress, and more.

Head of account management of ‘foodpanda’ Bangladesh, Siddhant Sardeshpande said, “We recognise a growing appetite from office-goers and students for convenient, yet affordable meal options that complement busy schedules.”