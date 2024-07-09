‘foodpanda’ introduces all-inclusive ‘meal for one’ package
The ‘foodpanda’, one of Bangladesh’s leading food and grocery online delivery platforms, has launched ‘meal for one’ – a new solo meal option with all-inclusive pricing and no minimum spend.
The feature unlocks greater convenience and affordability of single orders, introducing curated set menus for one from familiar brands such as KFC, BFC, Sausly's Food, Tasty Treat, Burger Xpress, and more.
Head of account management of ‘foodpanda’ Bangladesh, Siddhant Sardeshpande said, “We recognise a growing appetite from office-goers and students for convenient, yet affordable meal options that complement busy schedules.”
“With the ‘meal for one’ package, customers do not need to worry about hitting a minimum spend amount or incurring small order fees. The order process has also been simplified to provide our customers with a quicker, hassle-free order experience. It can also be seen as a healthier alternative to roadside local foods which cost similar, or sometimes even more”, he added.
The feature is already live for users in Dhaka. Customers can download the foodpanda app on android and ios to enjoy ‘meal for one’ and other popular food and grocery delivery solutions from the leading platform of the country.