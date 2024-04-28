TECNO SPARK 20c now available at new price
The TECNO SPARK 20c is now available at a new price of Tk 11,999, offering incredible value for users.
According to a press release, the mobile handset is renowned for its sleek design and upgraded features. Sporting a minimalist square shape with 3 stylish options – gravity black, mystery white and magic skin for a luxurious leather-like feel - the device exudes sophistication and elegance.
At the heart of the TECNO SPARK 20c is its impressive 6.6-inch 90Hz hole screen, offering an immersive viewing experience with a high screen-to-body ratio. The dynamic port seamlessly integrated into the screen display provides efficient notifications without the need for frequent unlocking, enhancing user convenience and productivity.
Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the device's 50MP HDR Ultra-Sensitive Camera, capable of capturing stunning details in various lighting conditions. With features like AR Shot, users can unleash their creativity and express themselves with playful cartoon avatars and backgrounds.
Furthermore, the TECNO SPARK 20c delivers an immersive audio experience with Stereo Dual Speakers powered by DTS sound technology. The large 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge ensures long-lasting power, allowing users to stay connected and entertained throughout the day.
Powered by an octa-core processor, the TECNO SPARK 20c equipped with 128GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM (4GB+4GB), offers smooth performance for seamless multitasking and gaming.
With the new price, the handset is now more accessible than ever, offering users unparalleled value for money.