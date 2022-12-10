bKash launches operations at two private hospitals

In this regard, an agreement has been signed among Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, Dhanmondi and Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital and the bKash recently.
Major General Md Rafiqul Islam (rtd.), honourary secretary of Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Now patients visiting these hospitals will be able to pay for all types of medical services, including ticket fee, outdoor or indoor treatment, pathology, X-ray, MRi and various other test fees, through bKash.
Among others, Novera Ayesha Zaman, VP, Merchant Business and Sirajul Mowla, general manager, Merchant Business of bKash; GM Jainal Abedin Bhuiya, honourary treasurer of Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute; Brigadier General Md Abdur Sabur Miah (rtd.), director of Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, Dhanmondi; Brigadier General Mohammad Mizanur Rahman (rtd), director of Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital, the principals of both the hospitals and other top officials of the organisations were also present at the event.