bKash launches operations at two private hospitals

Fee payment through bKash is now available at capital’s two renowned private hospitals - Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, Dhanmondi and Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital under the Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute.

Patients and their relatives who come for medical services can effortlessly pay the fees avoiding the hassle of cash. If necessary, they can bring money to their bKash account using ‘send money’ or ‘add money’ services and make payment right away. This will also ease the financial management of hospital authorities.